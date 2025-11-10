Steelers' Aaron Rodgers laments tough outing in loss to Chargers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense made it difficult for Aaron Rodgers to perform at his best as the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the AFC West squad 25-10 on Sunday night.

Rodgers was his own worst critic after the game was over as he lamented his 16 completions for 161 yards, a touchdown pass, two interceptions and a fumble which he recovered, though in his own end zone for a safety. The Chargers sacked Rodgers three times.

"This was not my best performance," he said, via ESPN. "I got to play better than this for us to win. Whatever it takes ... if it's better checks, if it's better throws, whatever it is, I got to play better. I will. ... We got to play better on offense, for sure. But this is part of the season.

"There's ebbs and flows, there's ups and downs, and we can't ride the wave."

Rodgers fumbled the ball in his own end zone while trying to avoid the rush in the first quarter. He recovered it but it cost Pittsburgh two points.

"I didn’t really see anybody open," Rodgers said. "I felt like when I stepped up, I saw Mack, and I didn’t realize that he had kind of lost touch with (right tackle) Troy (Fautanu)."

He had a difficult time connecting with wide receiver DK Metcalf. He had Metcalf open near the goal line but overthrew him. Then, in the second quarter, he overthrew Metcalf again. This time, Chargers safety RJ Mickens was there for the interception.

CHARGERS DISMANTLE STEELERS TO WIN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME IN DOMINANT FASHION

Rodgers completed just one pass in the third quarter. Los Angeles was up 15-3 early in the third quarter and Pittsburgh had a chance to get at least six on the board. But multiple incompletions led to a turnover on downs.

It was that kind of night.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put it on the offense as a collective rather than kicking Rodgers while he was down. He avoided a question on how he would assess Rodgers’ performance.

Rodgers’ lone touchdown pass was to Roman Wilson in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Steelers acknowledged the need to play better with the NFL season on its back half.

Pittsburgh holds a slim lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The Ravens are getting back to full strength with Lamar Jackson under center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.