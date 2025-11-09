Chargers dismantle Steelers to win third straight game in dominant fashion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers put on a show for their home crowd, blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers to collect a 25-10 win on "Sunday Night Football."

Los Angeles moves to 7-3 on the year and 4-2 at home, while the Steelers fall to 5-4.

This game was a defensive battle on both sidelines throughout, but it was clear the Chargers were not going to let Aaron Rodgers get comfortable in his pocket. They left him just 16-of-31 for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert was getting hit hard in his own pocket, as the Chargers are still working things out on the offensive line with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, their starting tackles, both out for the season. Herbert was sacked five times by the Steelers, including one by T.J. Watt as he comes just half-a-sack closer to tying his older brother, J.J. Watt’s, career total (114.5).

But Herbert was still the better quarterback in this game, as he threw for including a touchdown pass to his leading receiver, Ladd McConkey, with just 12 seconds to play in the first half.

McConkey caught just four passes, but he finished the 107 yards after one of those went for 58 yards.

That 58-yard catch-and-run by McConkey also set up an eventual touchdown run by Kimani Vidal, who certainly helped out Herbert a bit with successful run plays that kept the Steelers’ defense honest. Vidal finished with 95 yards on 25 carries.

Rodgers was finally able to find the end zone late in the fourth quarter, as Roman Wilson took a slant 27 yards into the end zone to make it a 25-10 ball game. But Keenan Allen secured the onside kick attempt, and that ended any chance at a miracle for Pittsburgh.

Rodgers faced pressure throughout the night from the Chargers front, which included fumbling in his own end zone and luckily recovering the ball for only a safety instead of a fumble for a touchdown.

With the loss for Pittsburgh, it’s an interesting look in the AFC North, as the Baltimore Ravens have now won three straight games after taking down the Minnesota Vikings on the road earlier on Sunday. They sit at 4-5, just one game behind the Steelers, and they will see each other for the first time on Dec. 7.

Another interesting tidbit in this game was Allen, whose catch on the final Chargers drive gave him the most in Chargers history with 956. Legendary tight end Antonio Gates, who was on hand to watch Sunday night, was the man Allen passed with the reception.

Looking more into the box score, Herbert was 20-for-33 for 220 yards while rushing for 19 yards on five carries. Quentin Johnston also had five receptions for 42 yards in the victory.