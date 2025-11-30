Steelers' Aaron Rodgers bloodied after taking huge hit from Bills defender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers was bloodied and battered in the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Buffalo Bills and was forced to leave Sunday’s matchup after taking a hard hit in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Steelers led the game 7-3 as they began the second half with the ball. The four-time NFL MVP dropped back to pass and was rocked by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. Rodgers’ face scraped across the frozen grass as he landed on his already broken left wrist.

Bills defensive back Christian Benford scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown. Rodgers was seen bleeding from the bridge of his nose as he returned to the sideline.

Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers on the next drive. He threw an interception to Benford and it set up a Josh Allen touchdown drive.

Rodgers came back into the game about midway through the third quarter. The Steelers' medical staff was dealing with the cut on his nose

Rodgers, who suffered a broken wrist a few weeks ago, was 6-of-13 for 54 yards before he was taken out. He decided to play through the pain and was working out of the pistol formation for most of the game.

The Steelers came into the Week 13 matchup fighting for first place in the AFC North. Rodgers had 1,969 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions through 10 games.