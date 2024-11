The Pittsburgh Steelers made their case as to why they’re one of the best teams in the AFC with an 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, maintaining a lead in their division.

Pittsburgh only needed six Chris Boswell field goals, including a 50-yarder, to go up eight with 3:35 left in the game, to win. Boswell’s longest was from 57 yards out.

The Steelers then clamped down on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Jackson did find Zay Flowers for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:06 left in the game. Jackson couldn’t get the 2-point conversion to tie the game, though, and Baltimore fell by those two points.

The reigning NFL MVP was 16-of-33 passing for 207 yards, a touchdown and threw an interception to Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson. He also ran for 46 yards.

Derrick Henry had a rushing touchdown in the loss and had 65 rushing yards. Flowers finished with two catches for 39 yards. Isaiah Likely had four catches for 75 yards.

The Steelers allowed 329 total yards and 16 first downs in the win. They got to Jackson twice as T.J. Watt and Dean Lowry each recorded a sack. Patrick Queen had 10 total tackles.

Russell Wilson did just enough to pull out the victory. He was 23-of-36 with 205 yards. He was sacked four times. Najee Harris had 83 rushing yards on 18 carries. George Pickens led the team with eight catches for 89 yards.

Pittsburgh moved to 8-2 with the win and moved one game ahead of Baltimore in the win column in the AFC North. The Steelers had 10 wins all of last season.