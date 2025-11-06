Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dunks over Lakers' Bronny James

Lakers held on to win the game 118-116

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama put together a highlight dunk during the team’s two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Spurs were on offense with about 8 minutes to go in the second quarter when Wembanyama received a pass in the corner. He pump-faked and went around the Lakers’ defender. The 7-foot-3 center took one dribble and launched himself over Bronny James.

Victor Wembanyama dunks over Bronny James

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, goes up fora dunk as Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

James made the mistake of trying to contest the shot. Wembanyama moved his arms around LeBron James’ son in mid-air and made the easy dunk.

It was one of the highlights of the night as Los Angeles secured the 118-116 against the upstart Western Conference team. Wembanyama had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but the night belonged to the Lakers. Wembanyama fouled out late in the game.

Luka Doncic looks to pass

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, tries to pass as San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Spurs had a chance to tie the game or go ahead at the end. Marcus Smart committed an inbound violation after a Kelly Olynyk layup with 1.2 seconds left in the game. Julian Champagnie drew a foul as Jake LaRavia tried to contest a tip-in pass.

Champagnie missed a free-throw attempt on the front end. Then, no one could make the last-ditch effort to tip the ball into the net on the purposeful miss on the second attempt.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 35 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura celebrates a score

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura celebrates after San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie missed a free throw with the Lakers up by two points and under a second on the clock during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Lakers trailed 106-97 with more than 4 minutes to play. Los Angeles won its fifth straight game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

