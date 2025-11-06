Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dunks over Lakers' Bronny James

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama put together a highlight dunk during the team’s two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Spurs were on offense with about 8 minutes to go in the second quarter when Wembanyama received a pass in the corner. He pump-faked and went around the Lakers’ defender. The 7-foot-3 center took one dribble and launched himself over Bronny James.

James made the mistake of trying to contest the shot. Wembanyama moved his arms around LeBron James’ son in mid-air and made the easy dunk.

It was one of the highlights of the night as Los Angeles secured the 118-116 against the upstart Western Conference team. Wembanyama had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but the night belonged to the Lakers. Wembanyama fouled out late in the game.

The Spurs had a chance to tie the game or go ahead at the end. Marcus Smart committed an inbound violation after a Kelly Olynyk layup with 1.2 seconds left in the game. Julian Champagnie drew a foul as Jake LaRavia tried to contest a tip-in pass.

Champagnie missed a free-throw attempt on the front end. Then, no one could make the last-ditch effort to tip the ball into the net on the purposeful miss on the second attempt.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 35 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers trailed 106-97 with more than 4 minutes to play. Los Angeles won its fifth straight game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.