Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic makes Lakers debut after blockbuster trade

Doncic scored 14 points in the Lakers' win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Luka Doncic trade shocks NFL stars at Super Bowl LIX radio row Video

Luka Doncic trade shocks NFL stars at Super Bowl LIX radio row

NFL stars Michael Penix Jr, Josh Jacobs and Braxton Berrios weigh in on the Luka Doncic trade with Fox News Digital.

The anticipation for Los Angeles Lakers fans ended on Monday night as Luka Doncic made his debut in purple and gold at the Crypto.com Arena against the Utah Jazz.

Doncic played 24 minutes as all but one Lakers star played under 30 (Austin Reaves). He made the most of it, scoring 14 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. He was plus-15 while on the floor and 5-of-14 from the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luka Doncic checks in

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic gestures as he comes back in during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He had not played since Christmas due to an injury and then was the main part of a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. As fans received Doncic T-shirts, and he stepped onto the floor with LeBron James, Doncic admitted he was a "little nervous."

"I (don’t remember) the last time I was nervous before the game. But once I stepped on the court again, it was fun. Just being out there, it felt amazing," he said after the game.

The Lakers won the game 132-113.

MAVERICKS' ANTHONY DAVIS SUFFERS INJURY IN DEBUT FOLLOWING BLOCKBUSTER TRADE

Luka Doncic walks in

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic arrives before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday on Feb. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"Just the amount of cheering there was in the arena was absolutely unbelievable," Doncic said. "That was my favorite part — and to play again."

As the season wears on, Doncic’s chemistry with James is going to be a key factor. The Lakers moved to 32-19 on the year with the win and are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. Being out of the play-in tournament will be a key for the team.

"Knowing Luka, whether he will admit this or not, there was probably a little bit of nerves playing for the Lakers for the first time, and the anticipation that this building had," Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said. "I thought he handled it really well, and he played really well tonight. ... He didn’t make it about Luka. He made it about playing good basketball and playing Laker basketball."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luka Doncic shirts

T-shirts with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's number are seen played out on fan seats prior to an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Utah Jazz on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles will head to Utah to play the Jazz again before the All-Star break begins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.