Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Antonio Spurs
Published

Spurs' Gregg Popovich pokes fun at George Santos controversy

Santos has been embroiled in controversy

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich poked fun at Rep.-elect George Santos on Wednesday before the team tipped off against the New York Knicks.

The incoming Republican New York congressman has been embroiled in multiple local, federal and international investigations regarding allegations of fraud and fabricating his past. He admitted to speaking falsely about both his work experience and his education during his successful campaign to flip his Long Island congressional district for Republicans in November.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Santos revealed lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as well as having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College in New York.

Popovich and the Spurs were in the New York City area for games against the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets this week. While talking to reporters, he revealed how he spent his day.

PELICANS LOSE ZION WILLIAMSON AT LEAST THREE WEEKS TO HAMSTRING INJURY

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich yells at an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in San Antonio. 

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich yells at an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in San Antonio.  (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

"I had an interesting day the other day at Baruch College. I was looking everywhere in the gym, everywhere for a picture of Santos," Popovich said. "I couldn't find one. I thought he would've played sports or something while he was there. Because that’s where he went to school, right?"

Santos apologized for his fabrications but downplayed them as "sins" over embellishing his resume, telling the New York Post that "we do stupid things in life."

George Santos on the campaign trail. 

George Santos on the campaign trail.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santos has since arrived in Washington but cannot be sworn into office until the House chooses a new speaker.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.