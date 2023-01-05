Spurs' Gregg Popovich pokes fun at George Santos controversy

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich poked fun at Rep.-elect George Santos on Wednesday before the team tipped off against the New York Knicks.

The incoming Republican New York congressman has been embroiled in multiple local, federal and international investigations regarding allegations of fraud and fabricating his past. He admitted to speaking falsely about both his work experience and his education during his successful campaign to flip his Long Island congressional district for Republicans in November.

Santos revealed lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as well as having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College in New York.

Popovich and the Spurs were in the New York City area for games against the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets this week. While talking to reporters, he revealed how he spent his day.

"I had an interesting day the other day at Baruch College. I was looking everywhere in the gym, everywhere for a picture of Santos," Popovich said. "I couldn't find one. I thought he would've played sports or something while he was there. Because that’s where he went to school, right?"

Santos apologized for his fabrications but downplayed them as "sins" over embellishing his resume, telling the New York Post that "we do stupid things in life."

Santos has since arrived in Washington but cannot be sworn into office until the House chooses a new speaker.

