Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway delayed as wide band of rain, lightning passes through

By | Associated Press
  • 22e89006-
    Image 1 of 2

    NASCAR driver Joey Logano (22) leads the first lap during a Sprint Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (The Associated Press)

  • 5850733f-
    Image 2 of 2

    NASCAR driver Joey Logano (22) is first away from a pit stop in a Sprint Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (The Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Martin Truex Jr. raced to the front of the Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night before a band of rain brought out the yellow flag with 169 laps to go.

The 267-lap race was delayed just after a caution came out for Jeb Burton, who got loose and slid sideways for the second time. Most leaders went to the pits, but many drivers who were a lap down remained on the track to get back on the lead lap.

Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Pole-sitter Joey Logano, who had been running near the front, was shuffled to the back due to a penalty for one of his crew members going over the pit wall early.