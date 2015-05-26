Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway delayed as wide band of rain, lightning passes through

next Image 1 of 2

Martin Truex Jr. raced to the front of the Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night before a band of rain brought out the yellow flag with 169 laps to go.

The 267-lap race was delayed just after a caution came out for Jeb Burton, who got loose and slid sideways for the second time. Most leaders went to the pits, but many drivers who were a lap down remained on the track to get back on the lead lap.

Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Pole-sitter Joey Logano, who had been running near the front, was shuffled to the back due to a penalty for one of his crew members going over the pit wall early.