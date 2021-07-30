South Korean Olympic archer An San silences hair critics with 3rd gold medal

South Korean archer An San is silencing her critics in the best way possible: by winning another gold medal.

An has looked past the rise of an online anti-feminist movement targeting her this week because of her hair length to win her third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics , this time in the women’s individual event.

SOUTH KOREAN GOLD MEDALIST UNDER FIRE FOR HAIR LENGTH BY ONLINE ANTI-FEMINIST MOVEMENT

"I was trying to calm myself down and talked to myself-- 'Don't be coy and just shoot'," An said, via Reuters , after claiming her victory over the ROC’s Elena Osipova.

Aside from the pressure athletes expect to face competing on an international stage, An has also been subject to a wave of criticism over her short hair from an online community that has labeled her a feminist -- a term that carries negative connotations in South Korea.

An has been criticized in the past for her choice in hair length, but in a recent post on her social media, she fired back at some of the internet trolls.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While you're sending messages in your room driven by your inferiority complex, I'm winning two gold medals at the Olympics," she wrote in her Instagram Stories over a screenshot of the messages she’s been receiving.

Despite the growing criticism, An has also received an outpouring of support from some of the country’s top leaders.

President Moon Jae-in was the latest to speak to her success in a statement on Friday, when he said "her pride is our pride" and noted her struggle to overcome discrimination, the New York Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calls for the Korea Archery Association to protect An amid the online targets prompted a spokesperson to issue a statement to the Times saying it "will do everything to support our athlete."

An, 20, has now won gold in the women’s individual and the women’s and mixed team events. She also broke a 1996 Olympic record after scoring a 680 in the women’s individual qualifier.