South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina assistant coach, ex-NFL player Travian Robertson hospitalized after car accident

Robertson is expected to make a full recovery, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Travian Robertson, South Carolina defensive line coach and former NFL player, is in stable condition after being injured in a car accident Friday morning, the university said in a statement.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed in a statement released by South Carolina that Robertson, who is in his third year as a Gamecocks assistant coach, is expected to make a "full recovery" following the accident. 

Travian Robertson during halftime

FILE - Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Travian Robertson (92) jogs toward the locker room after the first half of their game against the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome on Aug. 23, 2014. (Jason Getz/ USA TODAY Sports)

"Travian Robertson was involved in a car accident this morning. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition. We expect him to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon," the school’s statement read. 

"Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family’s privacy during this time."

Shane Beamer takes the field

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer takes the field with his team before a game against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024. (Jeff Blake/ Imagn Images)

Sources told ESPN that the 36-year-old former NFL player sustained a "significant lower leg injury." Details of the accident were not immediately known. 

According to TheBigSpur.com, Robertson was reportedly involved in a head-on collision and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery on his ankle. 

A star defensive tackle at South Carolina, Robertson was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He appeared in 12 games across two seasons before a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks. 

He was signed by Washington in 2014 but was released before the start of the 2015 season. 

Travian Robertson tackles

FILE - Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Travian Robertson (92) and defensive end Jonathan Massaquoi (94) tackle Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (5) during the second quarter at the Georgia Dome on Aug. 8, 2014. (Dale Zanine/ USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina will likely be without Robertson on the sidelines when it opens the season against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

