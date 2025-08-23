South Carolina assistant coach, ex-NFL player Travian Robertson hospitalized after car accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travian Robertson, South Carolina defensive line coach and former NFL player, is in stable condition after being injured in a car accident Friday morning, the university said in a statement.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed in a statement released by South Carolina that Robertson, who is in his third year as a Gamecocks assistant coach, is expected to make a "full recovery" following the accident.

"Travian Robertson was involved in a car accident this morning. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition. We expect him to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon," the school’s statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family’s privacy during this time."

Sources told ESPN that the 36-year-old former NFL player sustained a "significant lower leg injury." Details of the accident were not immediately known.

According to TheBigSpur.com , Robertson was reportedly involved in a head-on collision and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery on his ankle.

DEION SANDERS SETS STRICT CLASSROOM DRESS CODE FOR COLORADO FOOTBALL PLAYERS AHEAD OF 2025 SEASON

A star defensive tackle at South Carolina, Robertson was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He appeared in 12 games across two seasons before a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

He was signed by Washington in 2014 but was released before the start of the 2015 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina will likely be without Robertson on the sidelines when it opens the season against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31.