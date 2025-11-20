Sophie Cunningham posts 'Jesus is King' message as WNBA negotiations heat up ahead of CBA deadline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham shared a message about her faith on social media this week as the deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement looms over the WNBA.

Cunningham, who is set to become a free agent after her first season with the Fever was cut short due to injury, took to X to share a message encouraging her followers to "be bold and courageous!"

"Jesus is King," her post on Wednesday read. "Remember to stay focused on what is true, right, and just. Do not waiver [sic] in doing good. Be bold and courageous!"

The WNBA veteran has spoken openly about her faith on social media in the past, often sharing similar messages on Instagram. Her latest remarks come amid ongoing negotiations with the league over a new CBA and with her own future in Indiana still up in the air.

Cunningham has been among the most outspoken players during negotiations and took direct aim at WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over alleged remarks made about the league and one of its biggest stars, Caitlin Clark.

"I’m just tired of our league. They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. I think there are a lot of people in positions of power in the WNBA who they might be really great businesspeople, but they don’t know s--- about basketball. And that’s gotta change," Cunningham said during her exit interview last month.

"I think it’s pretty shameful that she always makes it about her, Cathy, when it should have nothing to do with her," she added about Engelbert.

The remarks stemmed from accusations made by WNBPA Vice President Napheesa Collier claiming that Engelbert said in a private conversation that the former Iowa star should be "grateful" for the platform the league provides her during a conversation about salary concerns.

Engelbert disputed the claims, but the conversations around player pay and concerns about officiating in the league have delayed negotiations.

The players’ association and the WNBA agreed to an eight-year deal in 2020, but last year the WNBPA voted to opt out of the agreement early. The current deal was due to expire on Oct. 31, but negotiations were extended through Nov. 30.

A source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the latest proposal included revenue sharing with a maximum salary of more than $1.1 million available to more than one player per team, with potential growth each season.

The new league minimum would also increase to more than $220,000 with an average of more than $460,000.

Cunningham will become a free agent in 2026 after signing a one-year deal with Indiana last season. Her first year with the Fever was cut short following an MCL injury, which required season-ending surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.