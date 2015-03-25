Solheim Cup teams finalized after Women's British

After Stacy Lewis won the Women's British Open on Sunday, she headlined the field for the Solheim Cup as the two captains announced their teams after the season's fourth major.

Lewis topped the United States points list and was followed by Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Angela Stanford, Brittany Lincicome, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda and Brittany Lang.

Those eight automatically qualified for the team via the points list, then Lizette Salas and Morgan Pressel gained the next two spots as the top two qualifiers via the Rolex World Rankings.

U.S. captain Meg Mallon then tabbed Gerina Piller and Michelle Wie as her two captains picks.

The European automatic qualifiers were Suzann Pettersen, Catriona Matthew, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Masson, Beatriz Recari, Anna Nordqvist, Karine Icher and Azahara Munoz.

European captain Liselotte Neumann selected Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Caroline Hedwall, Giulia Sergas and Charley Hull with four captains picks.

Lewis will be playing her second straight Solheim Cup for the Americans. Like Lewis, the rest of Mallon's team has plenty of experience. Kerr will be playing her seventh straight Solheim Cup, while Creamer and Stanford their fifth in a row. Lincicome is participating in her fourth straight, and Lang and Wie their third in a row.

Thompson, Korda and Piller all will be appearing for the first time. Thompson and Korda were teammates at the 2009 Junior Solheim Cup.

For the Europeans, Pettersen will be playing her seventh consecutive Solheim Cup, while Matthew is playing her sixth in a row and seventh overall. Nordqvist is making her third straight appearance, while Munoz and Hedwall are playing their second straight Cup. Icher is also making her second appearance at the event.

Ciganda, Masson, Recari, Ewart Shadoff, Sergas and Hull are all playing the event for the first time.

The Europeans won the Cup, 15-13, in 2011 and will defend their title in two weeks at the Colorado Golf Club.