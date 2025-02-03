Chiefs' Harrison Butker says he has 'nothing to apologize for' when asked about speech blowback

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was adamant Monday night that he had "nothing to apologize for" when asked about the backlash toward his commencement speech in the offseason.

Butker’s faith-based speech at Benedictine College urged female graduates to embrace being a "homemaker" and criticized the LGBTQ community and President Biden for his stance on abortion. He added, "[T]hings like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

The uproar subsided as the season got underway, and he was able to step up in the AFC Championship to nail the go-ahead field goal that put the Chiefs into Super Bowl LIX.

He was asked about the speech in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX’s opening night.

"It opened up a lot of good conversations and a lot of guys had different opinions about it but we all love each other in that locker room, and we all know who we are, and I think all the guys understood where I was coming from," he said, via Chat Sports. "I know they respect me and respect what I have to say.

"I got nothing to apologize for."

Butker was also involved in an odd moment when he was asked during the festivities, "What do you think about gays?" The Associated Press reported that an NFL official waved off the question, and Butker went about answering other people.

"I understand that this is a great evening, and we’re here to focus on the game," Butker said. "Maybe if I saw him without a camera we’d have a great conversation."

Butker will be just as important in Super Bowl LIX as he was last year against the San Francisco 49ers.

He had four field goals in the game, including a 57-yarder which set a Super Bowl record and the game-tying kick to send the game to overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.