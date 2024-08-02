Slovakian Olympic swimmer collapses after women's 200m individual medley heat

A terrifying scene unfolded on the pool deck of Paris La Defense Arena on Friday morning when a Slovakian swimmer collapsed after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley.

Tamara Potocka, who is making her Olympic debut in Paris, received medical attention after finishing seventh in the third heat of Friday’s prelims.

According to reports, the 21-year-old swimmer appeared to collapse almost immediately after stepping out of the pool. She was almost immediately met by a half-dozen medical attendants and appeared to receive oxygen before eventually being carried off on a stretcher.

The Slovakian Olympic team confirmed to The Athletic that Potocka, who is asthmatic, suffered an asthma attack, causing her to collapse after the heat.

Officials added that she was alert and received oxygen therapy, and she will continue to be monitored in the hospital.

Potocka finished with a time of 2:14.20 for a seventh place finish on Friday. It was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.

Potocka was competing in her first Olympic Games. She is a four-time 2024 European Championships finalist and made her debut in 2018 at the World Short Course Championships in China.

Team USA has the most medals in swimming, with 20 in total. Australia currently leads with five gold medals in swimming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.