Olympics

Slovakian Olympic swimmer collapses after women's 200m individual medley heat

Tamara Potocka was competing in her 1st Olympics Games

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
A terrifying scene unfolded on the pool deck of Paris La Defense Arena on Friday morning when a Slovakian swimmer collapsed after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley. 

Tamara Potocka, who is making her Olympic debut in Paris, received medical attention after finishing seventh in the third heat of Friday’s prelims. 

Slovakia's Tamara Potocka

Slovakian Tamara Potocka competes in a heat of the women's 200m individual medley swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 11, 2024. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports, the 21-year-old swimmer appeared to collapse almost immediately after stepping out of the pool. She was almost immediately met by a half-dozen medical attendants and appeared to receive oxygen before eventually being carried off on a stretcher. 

The Slovakian Olympic team confirmed to The Athletic that Potocka, who is asthmatic, suffered an asthma attack, causing her to collapse after the heat. 

Medical personnel carry Tamara Potocka

Medical personnel carry Tamara Potocka of Slovakia away on a backboard following the women’s 200-meter individual medley preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Officials added that she was alert and received oxygen therapy, and she will continue to be monitored in the hospital.  

Potocka finished with a time of 2:14.20 for a seventh place finish on Friday. It was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.

Medical personnel tend to Tamara Potocka

Medical personnel tend to Tamara Potocka of Slovakia on the pool deck in the women’s 200-meter individual medley preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Potocka was competing in her first Olympic Games. She is a four-time 2024 European Championships finalist and made her debut in 2018 at the World Short Course Championships in China. 

Team USA has the most medals in swimming, with 20 in total. Australia currently leads with five gold medals in swimming. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.