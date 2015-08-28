Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka has medical with AC Milan

MILAN (AP) Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka is undergoing a medical with AC Milan ahead of an expected transfer from Genoa.

Milan has reportedly agreed to pay Genoa 3 million euros ($3.4 million) for the 28-year-old Kucka.

Kucka said Friday he wants to ''show that I'm up to being a Milan player. ... I'll give my all at any position, wherever the coach wants to use me.''

Kucka spent the last 4 1/2 seasons at Genoa.

Milan opened Serie A with a 2-0 loss at Fiorentina in coach Sinisa Mihajlovic's debut. The Rossoneri meet Empoli in their home opener Saturday.