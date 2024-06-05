Sky's Angel Reese ejected in loss to Liberty; ref says she was 'disrespectfully addressing' an official

Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese was ejected in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 88-75 loss against the New York Liberty.

Reese had a brief interaction with an official and received a technical foul with 2:31 remaining. It was the second technical foul she picked up and was promptly ejected from the matchup.

In 24 minutes, Reese had 13 points on 3-of-12 from the floor. She added 10 rebounds, an assist and her first career block.

Reese’s ejection left the rest of her teammates and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon confused.

"I tried to get an explanation. I did not," Weatherspoon told reporters, via ESPN. "I don't know to this moment what has happened."

Maj Forsberg, the lead official, told reporters after the game Reese received technical fouls for "disrespectfully addressing" the official and then for "waving her hand in dismissal."

"She got two techs, she said something to the ref," Sky star Marina Mabrey added. "Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It's more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You've got to get to know refs and how they respond to things."

Reese was already fined on Sunday for skipping a postgame interview with reporters after the Sky’s controversial game against the Indiana Fever.

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball offered to pay Reese’s fine for the ejection.

"Appreciate you gang," Reese responded on X.

The Liberty opened the game with a 21-6 run, but Chicago got within one point at the half. New York then went on a 15-2 run.

Breanna Stewart had 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.