Sky star Angel Reese reacts after slapping clipboard out of coach's hand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese wrote on social media that the clipboard meltdown during the team’s game against the Washington Mystics was done in the "heat of the moment."

The incident went viral during the team’s game on Tuesday. Reese had 22 points, 15 points and four assists as her double-double streak continued. However, with 30 seconds left in the game, Reese stormed toward the bench during a timeout and slapped the clipboard out of Ann Crosby’s hand. Crosby is the team’s vice president of strength and conditioning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It generated a lot of criticism toward Reese from social media, but she brushed it off in a post on X.

"Those **** were p---ing me off," Reese wrote on the social media platform. "shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho."

AUTHOR REVEALS WHY CAITLIN CLARK 'NEVER HAD A CHANCE' OF MAKING OLYMPIC TEAM

Washington picked up the 81-79 win.

Reese received some good news later Tuesday. She was chosen as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game. She will be on Napheesa Collier’s team, who was named as one of the captains along with Caitlin Clark. The Minnesota Lynx star added Reese to her roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Reese teamed with Clark as the WNBA All-Stars took on Team USA. Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was the MVP of the game after she went off for 34 points.