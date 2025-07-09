Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Sky star Angel Reese reacts after slapping clipboard out of coach's hand

Reese put together a double-double in a loss vs the Mystics

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese wrote on social media that the clipboard meltdown during the team’s game against the Washington Mystics was done in the "heat of the moment."

The incident went viral during the team’s game on Tuesday. Reese had 22 points, 15 points and four assists as her double-double streak continued. However, with 30 seconds left in the game, Reese stormed toward the bench during a timeout and slapped the clipboard out of Ann Crosby’s hand. Crosby is the team’s vice president of strength and conditioning.

Angel Reese looks on vs Mystics

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, looks on during the first half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, on July 8, 2025. (Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

It generated a lot of criticism toward Reese from social media, but she brushed it off in a post on X.

"Those **** were p---ing me off," Reese wrote on the social media platform. "shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho."

Angel Reese in the 2nd half vs Mystics

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, looks on during the second half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, on July 8, 2025. (Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

Washington picked up the 81-79 win.

Angel Reese warms up

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, takes a shot before a game against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, on July 8, 2025. (Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

Reese received some good news later Tuesday. She was chosen as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game. She will be on Napheesa Collier’s team, who was named as one of the captains along with Caitlin Clark. The Minnesota Lynx star added Reese to her roster.

Last year, Reese teamed with Clark as the WNBA All-Stars took on Team USA. Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was the MVP of the game after she went off for 34 points.

