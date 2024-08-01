Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles wins Olympic gold medal in women's all-around final with stunning floor exercise routine

Biles last won gold in the all-around at the 2016 Games in Rio

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Simone Biles is going home with another gold medal after claiming the top spot on the podium in the women’s gymnastics all-around final on Thursday night, becoming the oldest all-around champion since 1952. 

Biles, 27, stole the show early on with the Yurchenko double pike vault – a complex and difficult vault renamed after the American gymnast in 2023 after she became the first female to land it during international competition. 

She scored a high of 15.7666. 

A slight slip-up on the uneven bars wasn’t enough to derail her campaign for gold, and a solid 14.566 on the balance beam put her back on top. Biles entered the final rotation with a narrow lead over Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade: a margin of just 0.166 points.

Biles' comeback follows a difficult journey at the 2020 Tokyo Games where she withdrew from the all-around final after suffering a bad case of "the twisties." As she focused on her mental health, Team USA teammate Suni Lee was propelled to the top, winning gold in that event. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

