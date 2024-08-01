Simone Biles wins Olympic gold medal in women's all-around final with stunning floor exercise routine

Simone Biles is going home with another gold medal after claiming the top spot on the podium in the women’s gymnastics all-around final on Thursday night, becoming the oldest all-around champion since 1952.

Biles, 27, stole the show early on with the Yurchenko double pike vault – a complex and difficult vault renamed after the American gymnast in 2023 after she became the first female to land it during international competition.

She scored a high of 15.7666.

A slight slip-up on the uneven bars wasn’t enough to derail her campaign for gold, and a solid 14.566 on the balance beam put her back on top. Biles entered the final rotation with a narrow lead over Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade: a margin of just 0.166 points.

Biles' comeback follows a difficult journey at the 2020 Tokyo Games where she withdrew from the all-around final after suffering a bad case of "the twisties." As she focused on her mental health, Team USA teammate Suni Lee was propelled to the top, winning gold in that event.

