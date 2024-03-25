Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani says he has 'never' bet on sports, calls ex-interpreter's story 'complete lie'

Ohtani said he is 'beyond shocked' after learning about Mizuhara's gambling debt

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani publicly addressed the gambling scandal involving his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, where he said he has never placed a sports bet and Mizuhara's story about paying off his $4.5 million gambling debt is entirely fabricated. 

"I never bet on baseball or any other sports, or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf," Ohtani said through a new English-Japanese interpreter prior to the Dodgers' final spring training game on Monday. "And never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports."

Ohtani is still trying to find his emotions after learning about the scandal. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani in the dugout

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs through the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"To summarize how I’m feeling right now, I’m just beyond shocked," Ohtani said. "It’s really hard to verbalize how I’m feeling at this point. 

"I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this."

This is a developing story. More to come…

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.