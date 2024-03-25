Shohei Ohtani says he has 'never' bet on sports, calls ex-interpreter's story 'complete lie'

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani publicly addressed the gambling scandal involving his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, where he said he has never placed a sports bet and Mizuhara's story about paying off his $4.5 million gambling debt is entirely fabricated.

"I never bet on baseball or any other sports, or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf," Ohtani said through a new English-Japanese interpreter prior to the Dodgers' final spring training game on Monday. "And never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports."

Ohtani is still trying to find his emotions after learning about the scandal.

"To summarize how I’m feeling right now, I’m just beyond shocked," Ohtani said. "It’s really hard to verbalize how I’m feeling at this point.

"I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this."

