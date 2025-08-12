Shohei Ohtani, agent accused of exploiting celebrity status to force partners out of $240 million realty deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shohei Ohtani and his agent were hit with a lawsuit by a real estate investor and broker in Hawaii, claiming they got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development by using their celebrity status.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar's agent is accused of increasingly demanding concessions from developer Kevin J. Hayes and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto and then demanding that their own business partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital, drop them from the deal.

"[Nez] Balelo and Otani, who were brought into the venture solely for Otani’s promotional and branding value, exploited their celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle Plaintiffs’ role in the project – for no reason other than their own financial self-interest," the lawsuit said, via the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This case is about abuse of power," the lawsuit continued. "Defendants used threats and baseless legal claims to force a business partner to betray its contractual obligations and strip Plaintiffs of the very project they conceived and built.

"Defendants must be held accountable for their actions, not shielded by fame or behind-the-scenes agents acting with impunity. Plaintiffs bring this suit to expose Defendants’ misconduct and to ensure that the rules of contract, fair dealing, and accountability apply equally to all – celebrity or not."

Ohtani and Balelo are accused of tortious interference and unjust enrichment, while also undermining their interests in another venture.

Balelo's agency, CAA, declined to comment on the suit, according to the AP.

HISTORIC FEMALE MLB UMPIRE JEN PAWOL'S DEBUT PERFORMANCE RESULTS BEHIND HOME PLATE ARE FINALLY IN

Balelo threatened to pull Ohtani from the deal if their own demands weren't met, the suit said.

"Kingsbarn began capitulating to Balelo’s every whim," the suit said. "Over time, it became increasingly obvious that Kingsbarn was more concerned about preserving its relationship with Otani than honoring its obligations to its business partners." Ohtani signed his endorsement deal with the developers in 2023.

This is not the first time Ohtani has had off-field drama involving large sums of money. His former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is serving a prison sentence for theft and fraud after stealing money from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts. The money delivered to bookies was from Ohtani's bank account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohtani just became the first person since 2018 to hit 40-plus home runs in three consecutive seasons, as he vies for a fourth MVP in the last five years for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.