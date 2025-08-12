Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, agent accused of exploiting celebrity status to force partners out of $240 million realty deal

Broker and investor allege tortious interference and unjust enrichment in luxury housing venture

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shohei Ohtani and his agent were hit with a lawsuit by a real estate investor and broker in Hawaii, claiming they got them fired from a $240 million luxury housing development by using their celebrity status.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar's agent is accused of increasingly demanding concessions from developer Kevin J. Hayes and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto and then demanding that their own business partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital, drop them from the deal.

"[Nez] Balelo and Otani, who were brought into the venture solely for Otani’s promotional and branding value, exploited their celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle Plaintiffs’ role in the project – for no reason other than their own financial self-interest," the lawsuit said, via the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Ohtani and his agent

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with agent Nez Balelo prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"This case is about abuse of power," the lawsuit continued. "Defendants used threats and baseless legal claims to force a business partner to betray its contractual obligations and strip Plaintiffs of the very project they conceived and built.

"Defendants must be held accountable for their actions, not shielded by fame or behind-the-scenes agents acting with impunity. Plaintiffs bring this suit to expose Defendants’ misconduct and to ensure that the rules of contract, fair dealing, and accountability apply equally to all – celebrity or not."

Ohtani and Balelo are accused of tortious interference and unjust enrichment, while also undermining their interests in another venture. 

Balelo's agency, CAA, declined to comment on the suit, according to the AP.

Shohei Ohtani after strikeout

Los Angeles' two-way player Shohei Ohtani bats against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

HISTORIC FEMALE MLB UMPIRE JEN PAWOL'S DEBUT PERFORMANCE RESULTS BEHIND HOME PLATE ARE FINALLY IN

Balelo threatened to pull Ohtani from the deal if their own demands weren't met, the suit said.

"Kingsbarn began capitulating to Balelo’s every whim," the suit said. "Over time, it became increasingly obvious that Kingsbarn was more concerned about preserving its relationship with Otani than honoring its obligations to its business partners." Ohtani signed his endorsement deal with the developers in 2023.

This is not the first time Ohtani has had off-field drama involving large sums of money. His former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is serving a prison sentence for theft and fraud after stealing money from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts. The money delivered to bookies was from Ohtani's bank account.

Shohei Ohtani in dugout

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohtani just became the first person since 2018 to hit 40-plus home runs in three consecutive seasons, as he vies for a fourth MVP in the last five years for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.