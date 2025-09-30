Shedeur Sanders' mom fires back at ex-NFL coach after critical comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders fired back at criticism he received from former NFL head coach Rex Ryan on Monday.

Ryan had some terse words for Sanders after the rookie said he was capable of playing better than some of the starters in the league. However, Sanders has not moved up from the No. 3 position on the depth chart and has not seen action in any Browns games this season despite Cleveland being 1-3, not even in garbage time.

Pilar Sanders didn’t appear to appreciate the remarks from Ryan.

"To young Athletes and Football fans... This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "This type of Evile (sic) goes waaay back - you can cut it with a knife - embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes it has.

"What and who does he really represent? Its family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms. There's no room for this type in sports."

The post has since been taken down.

The former New York Jets head coach said on ESPN that he believed there was something "missing" from the Sanders conversation as the panelists debated over what head coach Kevin Stefanski should do at the position.

"This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your a-- in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows," Ryan said.

"Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."

Sanders said last week he believed he could perform better than some current starters in the NFL.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," Sanders told ESPN Cleveland.

Sanders said he is ready to play and waiting to hear his name get called to go in.

