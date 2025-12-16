Shedeur Sanders getting more Pro Bowl votes than Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and other top QBs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders is currently 10th in Pro Bowl voting among quarterbacks.

Sanders has played in just five games for the 3-11 Cleveland Browns, throwing for five touchdowns with six interceptions, and just 946 total yards. He 1-3 as a starter.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by a vote of fans, coaches and fellow players, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the selections. By these criteria, Sanders ranks ahead of established NFL superstar quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts. Not to mention Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Bo Nix, whose team is alone atop the NFL at 12-2, have also received fewer votes than Sanders.

Fellow rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward are also getting out-voted by Sanders, despite playing in more games and putting up bigger numbers thus far.

Sanders was the 144th pick in this year's draft and went into training camp as the Browns' fourth-string quarterback. Yet, he has been one of the league's biggest stories since the draft in April.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders was originally projected to contend for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but ended up sliding all the way to the fifth round.

SHEDEUR SANDERS DELIVERS BOLD MESSAGE AHEAD OF FIRST START WITH BROWNS

Then after an offseason overshadowed by multiple traffic violations, Sanders gradually climbed his way up the Browns' depth chart amid the trade of veteran Joe Flacco to the Bengals and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel suffering a concussion.

Sanders is expected to start for the Browns throughout the remainder of the season, as he looks to bolster his Pro Bowl case.

Despite the rough career start and regular criticism by the media, Sanders has earned the favor of a subset of Pro Bowl voters. He also has a big believer in President Donald Trump.

Trump called out "stupid" NFL owners for passing on Sanders in the draft earlier this year. Then after Sanders earned his first win in his first start against the Raides last month, Trump gave the quarterback another shoutout.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro ( for Cleveland ). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Sanders responded to Trump's praise to reporters, saying "He's definitely been a supporter for a minute, so I’m just thankful for him, from even taking time out his day to be able to speak out, his support."