Shedeur Sanders' coach declines to give clarity on quarterback's standing after stunning preseason debut

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not offer much clarity on Shedeur Sanders' future role with the team after the quarterback's big preseason debut Friday night.

Sanders became the talk of the sports world with two touchdown passes against the Panthers, earning the praise of LeBron James and other sports stars, including South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley.

But Stefanski did not indicate whether the performance would result in Sanders getting a promotion on the depth chart. Sanders has been buried at fourth behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

"We need to get through the next couple of days from an injury standpoint and see where everybody is," Stefanski told reporters Saturday when asked about Sanders' role.

"I’m really focused on all of our quarterbacks’ development and every single one of these reps last night, how important they are. So, that’s what I’m focused on more than anything."

Stefanski added that Sanders can "clean up" some aspects of his performance.

"We have a standard for that position and really every position, but certainly the quarterback position. There's a standard by which we play and how we play and how we operate and how we take care of the football and those type of things," Stefanski said.

"There are things that Shedeur can clean up, he will clean up. But, by and large, I thought the operation was really good, and that's important when you have different guys in there. … I think it goes back to, with Shedeur or any player, you're maximizing all of your time in the building."

Stefanski's comments drew criticism on social media from fans who believe Sanders is worthy of more praise after the performance.

"Getting Kevin Stefanski to praise Shedeur and not praise the rookies or QBs as a whole is like pulling teeth," one X user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Stop playing and name him the starter already."

Sanders was critical of his performance Friday despite the two touchdowns.

"Did I play up to par? No, I don't feel like I did," Sanders said after the game. "But, overall, the main goal was to win, and that's honestly what we did.

"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is."

Sanders addressed whether he has a fair shot to win the starting job Saturday.

"I just don’t think that deep into everything because there’s nothing you’re going to be able to control.," Sanders said. "The most you can do is when you get your opportunity, when your number is called, perform, at least do the bare minimum and win the game. That’s what I feel like we did today and definitely things I’m able to grow off of."

Still, Sanders used his big night as an opportunity to take aim at one of his detractors.

In a YouTube video posted by his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur confronted one of the Browns’ beat reporters, ESPN’s Tony Grossi, at Bank of America Stadium. It wasn’t a nasty interaction, though Sanders was sarcastic with the reporter.

"Tony, I be hoping you have something positive to say about me," Sanders told Grossi. "You only say negative stuff about me. And I’m like, ‘I ain’t do nothing to you.’ I ain’t see nothing positive that you ever say."

Grossi’s response wasn’t audible, though they shared a laugh afterward.

"What I do? What’d I do to you?" Sanders said as he walked away.

The Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game next week, and Stefanski said Sanders will be getting considerable reps.

Sanders fell to the 144th pick in the NFL Draft this spring after scouts raised character concerns. He was previously considered a contender for the first overall pick but slipped past the first four rounds in one of the most shocking draft slides in NFL history, prompting confusion and debate by many NFL fans.

Sanders' time with the Browns has already involved controversy after he was twice cited for speeding.

Sanders was first ticketed for allegedly driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. Two weeks later, he allegedly hit 101 mph in a 60 mph zone and failed to appear in court .

Browns general manager Andrew Berry criticized Sanders for the incidents last month.

"Not smart. Just not smart," Berry told reporters about the tickets. "It’s something that we’ve addressed with him. Look, he understands the implications. He understands the consequences. It’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joyride, but that you could injure other people. … A deer or something cuts in front of you, your reaction time, it’s just dangerous."