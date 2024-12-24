Shedeur Sanders chimes in as Colorado star Travis Hunter's relationship with fiancée faces mounting criticism

Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter won the coveted Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14.

But the ensuing days have been riddled with controversy as the star college football player's relationship with his fiancée Leanna Lenee was placed under the microscope. Some fans took aim at Lenee over her behavior in videos which circulated online.

Hunter's teammate, Sheduer Sanders, has since decided to address the controversy. The Buffaloes quarterback suggested that critics should stop weighing in on the wide receiver and defensive back's personal life.

"All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around," Sanders wrote on X, on Sunday. "At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool."

At least one social media video appeared to show Lenee remaining in her seat moments after Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman recipient. NFL icon and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders then appeared to prompt Lenee to stand up. Lenee did eventually briefly embrace Hunter before quickly sitting back down amid the audience's standing ovation.

Hunter and Lenee's engagement was pubically confirmed earlier this year.

Other video footage appeared to show Lenee remaining seated while Hunter greeted and posed for photos with fans at an event in New York City the day after the Heisman ceremony. Some fans attempted to analyze Lenee's demeanor during her time at the event and even suggested she was irritated.

Hunter addressed the situation during a Twitch live stream, saying his fiancée cried herself to sleep and consumed alcohol due to the backlash.

"You know the hurt when you just cry yourself to sleep," Hunter said, before adding that he didn't want Lenee to "go to sleep sad" after drinking.

"I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years," Hunter said. "Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man."

Last week, Lenee took to TikTok to address the criticism.

"People are saying that I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to do? Just sit here?’ " she said on Dec. 16 in response to a clip. "That’s not what I said, first of all."

On Monday, TMZ reported that Hunter decided to deactivate his Instagram account. Hunter has yet to pubically reveal any details on his decision.

Hunter is projected to be one of the first players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. But, he is still expected to play in the Alamo Bowl game against BYU.

