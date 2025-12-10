Shedeur Sanders addresses undergarment rumors after viral moment in Browns' loss: 'It did look like that'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders had his best game of the season in his third start for the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, but the discourse on social media had less to do with his performance and more about the speculation regarding what the rookie quarterback was wearing.

A screenshot of Sanders circulated on social media after the Browns’ 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The image prompted speculation over whether Sanders was sporting a certain kind of undergarment.

To get to the bottom of it, Sanders’ brother, Shilo Sanders, FaceTimed his brother during a recent video posted to his YouTube channel to ask him the question directly.

"Let’s cut to the business, bro. Did you wear a thong or not," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back asked, laughingly.

"Come on, bro. You forgot I have a back injury, right? So I got my back taped," Sanders remarked. "But that is crazy that it did look like that. That’s funny though."

Shilo noted that he never believed the social media rumors, which Sanders laughed off, adding, "That’s weird."

Despite the viral rumors, Sanders recorded his best game so far this season with a 364-yard performance that included three touchdowns and another score on the ground. His passing yards marked the second-most by a rookie quarterback picked 144th overall or later since 1966.

"He fought throughout the game, which we knew he would," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "With any young player, there’s going to be ups and downs, and I thought there were some really, really, really good moments. He’ll keep learning from some of the plays that he wants back, but some really good moments."

Despite officially being eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday’s loss, the Browns said Monday that Sanders will remain the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.