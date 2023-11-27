Seth Rollins calls CM Punk 'a hypocrite' as WWE feud builds

CM Punk stunned the pro wrestling world when he showed up at the end of WWE’s "Survivor Series: War Games" on Saturday night.

Punk received a loud pop from the fans in Chicago as he returned to the WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years. While his presence was cheered on by his hometown fans, it did not appear to sit well with everyone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seth Rollins was seen at the end of the premium live event irate as Punk appeared at the top of the entrance ramp, and on Monday, he spoke for the first time in front of a live crowd. The fans in Nashville, Tennessee, cheered Punk’s name, and Rollins told them to get it out while they could.

"Get it out of your system because I’ll tell you what, I don’t want to spend one more second, one more ounce of energy on that hypocrite," Rollins said. "So instead of talking about someone who don’t matter at all. Why don’t we talk about the thing that matters the most? Why don’t we talk about the title that for the last six months I’ve built into the most important championship in this entire industry?"

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Rollins referenced the World Heavyweight Championship. He was then confronted by Drew McIntyre, who wanted a title match next. However, Rollins informed him that Jey Uso was next in line, which led to McIntyre headbutting Rollins. Punk’s name was not mentioned again in that segment.

WWE LEGEND RANDY ORTON SET FOR IN-RING RETURN AT ‘SURVIVOR SERIES: WAR GAMES’

While Rollins is working on screen, the feud that appears to be building between him and Punk is rooted in some reality.

Punk left WWE in 2014 and made his first pro wrestling appearance since then at the company’s rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2021. After two controversies surrounding Punk and other AEW wrestlers, he was let go earlier this year. Punk has ripped WWE in the past and has had tiffs outside the ring in the past.

Rollins at one point called Punk a "cancer" but also admitted Punk helped him out in his career at points. He told "Covino & Rich" that he just was not a fan of him after his behavior over the last six to seven years.

Even as Punk had been highly critical of WWE in the past, Paul Levesque suggested after "Survivor Series" he was ready to let bygones be bygones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, a lot of time has gone by, almost 10 years, right? If you are the same person you were ten years ago, 10 years later, you’ve messed up," said Levesque, the former wrestler known as Triple H. "Everybody grows. Everybody changes. I’m a different person, he’s a different person, this is a different company. We’re all on the same even starting ground."