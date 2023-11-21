WWE legend Randy Orton set for in-ring return at Survivor Series: War Games

WWE legend Randy Orton was confirmed for Survivor Series: War Games on Monday night after being out of action for more than a year due to a significant back injury.

Cody Rhodes announced on "Monday Night Raw" that Orton will join his team – consisting of Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn – as they go up against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, J.D. McDonagh and Drew McIntyre in the War Games match.

"The American Nightmare’s" announcement came after McIntyre beat Uso to gain the advantage ahead of the match. He teased the crowd before coming out with the news.

"I’m so glad that you guys have got the advantage," he told his opponents. "I’m so glad you have a star at the caliber level of a Drew McIntyre with you because we, we’re not alone. We’ve found a fifth member. Somebody that I have a legacy with… You know who I’m talking about, right? Why are you looking at me that way? You’re looking at me like we’re prey – did you now know with us is the apex predator?

"Matter of fact, I think all these people know who it is too.… Oh, that’s right, you’re not just hearing voices inside your head because these people here tonight, they’re right."

WWE later posted on X that Orton was going to be in Chicago for the major premium live event on Saturday.

But it was curious to see Uso’s reaction to the news. He appeared to be stunned that Orton would join the team. In Orton’s last match, got a beatdown from Uso and those in The Bloodline after he and Jimmy Uso won the tag-team championship from Orton and recently released star Matt Riddle.

It will be interesting to see how Orton’s return plays out for the faces and the heels on RAW moving forward with the Royal Rumble only a few weeks away and WrestleMania 40 lurking around the corner.