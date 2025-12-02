Tennis legend speaks out against transgender ideology in schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Margaret Court remained firm with her concerns about Christian values being taken out of schools and what it meant for the lives of children.

Court expressed dismay in a recent interview with The Telegraph in the United Kingdom about children and teenagers questioning their genders and being able to have access to serious health-changing medications like puberty blockers – should one seek to change their gender.

"Christian values have been taken out of our schools. Some children don’t even know whether they’re boys or girls any longer," Court told the paper. "This is where I get upset, because I look back at my life and I was such a tomboy when I was young. I played football and cricket, and I beat all the boys doing it. But I still knew I had two brothers who were different from me.

"Now you have children saying, ‘I feel like being a boy.’ Giving them hormone replacement before puberty? They end up trapped in their bodies and they can’t turn back. We don’t even allow them to drive until they’re 17. So why would you do that to another human being? What are we doing to our young people? I cry about that."

Court is considered to be one of the greatest women’s tennis players of all time. She holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – a record that only Serena Williams was able to sniff, but never break. She has 64 major titles in total, with 19 women’s doubles championships and 21 major mixed doubles titles.

Court has been criticized for her views on same-sex marriage as well as other beliefs.

She told The Telegraph that she has nothing against gay people, but defended her reasoning that gay people shouldn’t be married in the church because the Bible says so.

"As a minister, I simply stood up for some values," she said. "I have nothing against gay people. I just say what the Bible says, ‘A man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.’

"It can turn people against you. But you know what? When you know the peace of God, when you help people and see their lives change, that’s all that matters."