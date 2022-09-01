Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis
Published

Serena Williams gives cheeky remark on what changed before third set at US Open: 'Use your imagination'

Williams is playing in possibly the final Grand Slam event of her career

By Ryan Gaydos
Serena Williams stormed back in the third set to defeat No. 2 world-ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open in what is likely the final Grand Slam tournament of her career.

Williams was asked after the match what changed for her when she came out of the bathroom break before the final set. The reporter noted that Novak Djokovic may go into the bathroom to splash water on his face or give himself positive affirmations to finish up his match.

Fans react as Serena Williams, of the United States, competes against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

Fans react as Serena Williams, of the United States, competes against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The legendary tennis star painted a different picture.

"I just got lighter," Williams said with a laugh. "Use your imagination. But it wasn’t number two so …"

Williams dominated the third and final set, 6-2, after Kontaveit won by the same score in the second set. She came out firing in the third set, getting the first two games to go in her favor. After Kontaveit took the third game on a breakpoint, Williams returned the favor and then won the fifth game, giving herself a commanding 4-1 lead. 

SERENA WILLIAMS UPSETS NO. 2 ANETT KONTAVEIT, ADVANCES TO NEXT ROUND OF US OPEN

Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kontaveit would win the next game, but it would be all Williams from there, dominating to a 6-2 victory as she was showered by the roars of fans in Queens. 

"I'm loving this crowd," Williams said smiling after the match. 

"Oh my goodness, it’s really fantastic. There’s still a little left in me. We’ll see."

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Williams will hope to prove she has still got some in the tank in the third round against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Evgeniya Rodina in three sets at a separate court on Wednesday night. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.