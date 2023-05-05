Expand / Collapse search
Published

Sen Tuberville calls out USWNT star Megan Rapinoe over stance on transgender participation in women's sports

Rapinoe has spoken out against laws seeking to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., called out USWNT star Megan Rapinoe over her stance on trans athlete participation in women’s sports, saying she and others "don’t stand up for what’s right in this country."

During an appearance on The Daily Wire’s "Crain & Company," the former Auburn football coach took aim at Rapinoe, who last month was one of 40 professional, Olympic and paralympic athletes to co-signed a letter to House lawmakers in opposition to the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act.

Megan Rapinoe Washington Spirit vs OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe, #15 of OL Reign, looks on against the Washington Spirit during the second half at Lumen Field on May 22, 2022 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"The problem is she’s voicing now her opinion that, ‘Hey, trans boys should be able to compete against women.’ Well, if that would have happened during her career, she’d have been working at Safeway or Piggly Wiggly," Tuberville said. 

"She’d never gotten on the field, but now that she’s retired, ‘Yeah, I’m all for this.’ And that’s the biggest bunch of crap I’ve ever heard."

Rapinoe, 37, has not retired from playing professional soccer. In January, she re-signed with OL Reign to return for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League. She is just one of five players to remain with the same club since the NWSL's first season in 2013. 

Megan Rapinoe in 2023

Megan Rapinoe, #15 of United States, gestures during a 2023 SheBelieves Cup match between the United States and Japan at GEODIS Park on Feb. 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

She will also make an appearance for the USWNT in the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia over the summer. 

"They stand up supposedly for all this activist stuff, but they don’t stand up for what’s right in this country," Tuberville continued. 

"The main point about this is it’s not fair. It’s not fair to girls to know that they’re going to be playing for second or third." 

Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) rides in a Senate elevator near the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on July 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Biden administration's April proposal to expand Title IX regulations has sparked a heated debate over fairness in women’s sports. 

The new rules would expand the meaning of sex discrimination to include gender identity, which would prevent schools and colleges from banning transgender athletes.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which was introduced in February, passed the House last month, but was blocked by the Senate. 

