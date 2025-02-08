Security expert gives insight on what Super Bowl protection, experience may be like with Trump's attendance

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, which would mark the first time a sitting president attended the game.

The game is already a spectacle, but with Trump set to make an appearance, this contest will be on a whole other level than in years past.

With Trump's expected attendance, this is now no ordinary event (it wasn't one anyway), and those in attendance should expect a rather different experience, said Adam Gonzales, a former military service member who is the CEO of Hyperion Services.

Gonzalez was in charge of a six-man surveillance team while in the military, and then spent 10 years in a private military sector where he used to "call in airstrikes on the Taliban." He then got into the private security space, "protecting ultra-high net worth individuals, celebrities, and rappers," then hostage rescue space.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

So, safe to say Gonzales is an expert on what it will take to protect Trump at the game – especially considering he was at the Army-Navy game in December with Trump in attendance.

"When President Trump came to that game, his protection detail shut down the stadium for an hour prior to his arrival. They shut down all gates, no one can leave, no one could come in, and then while he was coming in, for another hour, completely shut down. After he got in, another hour completely shut down," Gonzales told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "So that really kind of changes the environment quite a bit, at least from the average spectator coming into the gate.

"You’re really going to have to give yourself a lot of time, because the Secret Service will have that place locked down. It’s going to be a fortress for three hours."

So, his advice? Get in early.

Gonzales has been to Army-Navy games while Trump was in attendance, but he said the protection for the 2024 edition was by far the biggest – likely because of the assassination attempts on his life last year.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

"We could expect to see that again here at the Super Bowl, especially with the recent terror attack," Gonzales noted.

The big game will come roughly six weeks after 14 people were killed on nearby Bourbon Street. However, Gonzales praised New Orleans police and said their quick action sent a message to those who even thought about making an attack at the Super Bowl.

Thus, Caesars Superdome may wind up being maybe the safest place to be on Sunday night.

"The New Orleans PD eliminated him on the spot, which sends a message to any other terrorist in the world who’s thinking ‘I want to disrupt the Super Bowl…’ So that actually kind of helps the security situation for the Super Bowl, because now the city of New Orleans is plussed up in ways that they weren't for the New Year's Eve celebration," Gonzales said.

"So you've got local forces, you've got state forces, you've got all the federal forces, to include the Secret Service, and all the other government agencies that support behind the scenes. The FBI, all the intelligence agencies, everyone's gathering intel on everything that might be happening underground that no one's privy to on social media, in the dark web, and identifying these threats and dealing with these threats before they actually become threats. But if they do become threats on that day, you can guarantee that those law enforcement agencies will eliminate that threat super fast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not to mention all the private security details. You've got private security details that are going to be there like the one for Taylor Swift and all the other ultra-high net worth individuals who are gonna be in attendance are likely gonna have some sort of small security detail that's probably gonna be armed as well. So there's a lot of eyes out, a lot of coverage, a lot of security that will help protect the Super Bowl and all the people in attendance, essentially by virtue of just association with the event."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.