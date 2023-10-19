Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf ‘not going to change the way I play’ despite penalties

Metcalf has been flagged 5 times this season

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf received his fifth penalty of the season on Sunday when he was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Metcalf shoved Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt down the field, drawing the flag. 

DK Metcalf goes for a catch

Cincinnati Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt, #29, breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf, #14, during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

On Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Metcalf’s propensity for being flagged, with the Super Bowl-winning coach saying his wideout was aware of the issue.

"We put all the penalties on the board in Monday's meetings and the guys who had the most were on the top, and he was up there with another guy," Carroll said, according to ESPN. "We all have to acknowledge it and recognize what our issues are, whatever they are. It happens to be in this case he's getting called.

"He knows. He's got to clean it up. We have to make sure we're aware of how they're calling stuff. He's a very aggressive player, very physical and it stands out and he draws attention because of that. So we've got to be cleaner. He knows it and he's got to get it done."

Metcalf took a different approach when asked about Carroll’s "penalty board," saying he would not be changing who he is on the field. 

DK Metcalf plays against Cincinnati

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, #14, in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It was just a board to me. I’m not going to change the way I play," Metcalf said. "If you look at the penalties, there’s a taunting, unnecessary roughness, facemask, holding, and I think there was one more in there. So, I’m doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself how I play."

"I’m not going to change who I am as a player or a person," Metcalf continued. 

Sunday’s penalty against the Bengals was the fourth 15-yard penalty for Metcalf, with one resulting in offsetting penalties, according to The Associated Press. 

"Have you had a bad day at work sometimes?" Metcalf responded when a reporter asked if any of the penalties came about as being "caught up in the moment." 

DK Metcalf and Pete Carroll speak with officials

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, #14, and head coach Pete Carroll talk to side judge Jim Quirk, #5, during the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"That’s all I nail it down to. Nobody’s perfect. I’m my own person. I’m a competitive person. So, I’m not going to shy away because he put a penalty board on the screen. I’m just going to continue to be me."

Despite the penalties, Metcalf is leading Seattle in receiving yards this year, hauling in 22 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Seahawks are 3-2 as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.