Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wants to own NFL team once he's done playing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows exactly what he wants to do when his playing days come to an end: NFL ownership.

Mahomes spoke about his latest sports ownership venture, buying into the Alpine Formula One race team, on Wednesday. Sports franchise investments has been a great venture for him, as he has stakes in MLB’s Kansas City Royals, MLS’s Sporting KC and NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

Once he’s done playing, though, Mahomes has his sights set on NFL ownership, and it’s his competitive spirit that drives him toward that ambition.

"Eventually, when I’m done playing," Mahomes told reporters, via ESPN. "I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that's definitely where you want to get to. I love this sport, and want to give back in any way possible. When I'm done playing, obviously I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I've always had my entire life."

So Mahomes isn’t necessarily saying he wants to keep it in the Kansas City family like he has with three of his sports ownership groups. And it’s because Mahomes is also aware of how hard it is to own in the NFL.

In the meantime, the two-time league MVP continues to see where he might be able to invest.

"I’m always looking around," he explained. "I can't do it in the NFL while I'm playing, so I'm always looking around at other sports. It's hard to get in all sports, NBA and all that different type of stuff, but I'm always keeping my ears open. If they give me the opportunity, I'm going to jump at it."

F1 has widely grown in the United States, leading not just Mahomes to want a piece in Alpine Formula One, which made its debut in 2021. Fellow Chiefs player Travis Kelce and PGA Tour professional Rory McIlroy have stakes in it as well.

"I think everybody can see the appeal," Mahomes said. "I've been able to get to a couple races now. Seeing the environment and watching 'Drive to Survive' on Netflix, you see how competitive it is. Anytime you get an opportunity to get in on that. . . . I'm competitive on everything we can get, and so hopefully it can open up to some great opportunities, and we're able to go to some of those races and have a little stake in the game."

Mahomes will remain in his own profession for the time being, and he’s been excelling there with two Super Bowl titles already under his belt, including winning it all this past season.

The Chiefs are already 5-1 to start the season with Mahomes leading the way. Perhaps one day he’ll be off the field, hoping the team he owns will be producing like his current squad does today.