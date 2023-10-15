Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' DK Metcalf gives unnecessary shove to Bengals player

Metcalf had a less-than-ideal first half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was penalized on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals when he unnecessarily shoved defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

It appeared Metcalf was frustrated with the play on offense and took it out on the cornerback. Metcalf ran down the field looking for the ball with Taylor-Britt guarding him. As the defender ran back toward the ball, Metcalf came over from behind and gave him a big shove.

DK Metcalf goes for a catch

Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Metcalf was flagged for the shove.

Seattle entered the game against Cincinnati coming off of a bye week. The team defeated the New York Giants on the road two weeks ago. The Bengals were looking to get back to .500 with a win. Cincinnati topped the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The Bengals led the Seahawks at the half, 14-10.

LAMAR JACKSON, JUSTIN TUCKER HELP RAVENS EKE OUT WIN OVER TITANS

Joe Burrow looks to pass

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to throw against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards and has been targeted three times. Tyler Lockett led Seattle in receiving with four catches for 53 yards. Eight Seahawks players had a catch at the break.

Joe Burrow was 18-of-22 with 143 passing yards and two touchdowns – one to Tyler Boyd and the other to Andrei Iosivas. Ja’Marr Chase led the team with five catches for 67 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase tackled

Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals is tackled by Quandre Diggs and Julian Love of the Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Boyd had six catches for 31 yards and Iosivas had the lone catch. It was the first touchdown of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.