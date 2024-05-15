Scottie Scheffler opens up about marriage, fatherhood and golf ahead of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler appears to be on top of his game, both professionally and in his personal life.

The two-time major winner and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child last week in the midst of a hot streak that included Scheffler earning his second Masters green jacket in April. After winning four of his last five tournaments, Scheffler took several weeks off but returned this week for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Entering the second major of the year, Scheffler isn’t putting any pressure on himself. In fact, he’s pretty happy with his accomplishments.

"I don't really try to look that far ahead. If I listen to the narratives around myself, if it was two months ago it would probably look significantly different than it does now," Scheffler told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm sure that wasn't a conversation y'all were having two months ago and all of a sudden now it's like, ‘Oh, he's going to win this many tournaments or do that and do this.’ I don't really pay attention to it. I don't really care about it. I'm trying to do the best I can out there each and every week, and as far as anything else, I'm not really too concerned with it."

It seems fatherhood has allowed Scheffler to reflect.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER, WIFE MEREDITH WELCOME BABY BOY AHEAD OF PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

"I may win a lot of major championships. I may be stuck at two the rest of my career. It doesn't really concern me in the moment," he continued. "I'm just trying to prepare as best as possible for this week."

"At home it was a nice time to reflect a little bit on my career so far and where my life has gone. I married my high school sweetheart and I always wanted to play professional golf, and now I'm here. I was sitting there with a newborn in my arms and the green jacket in the closet. It was a pretty special time I think at home."

Scheffler last competed in and won the RBC Heritage on April 22.

He said Tuesday that he’s been able to practice at home in the three weeks off he took from competition, and even used his friends to simulate a competitive environment.

"I'm able to do stuff at home to simulate tournament golf, especially on the greens, competing and gambling with my buddies. I don't really want to lose to them, either, so I was able to simulate a little bit of competition at home."

The first round of the PGA Championship begins Thursday. Scheffler, grouped with Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark, will tee off at 2:13 p.m.