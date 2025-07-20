Scottie Scheffler's son, Bennett, steals spotlight with adorable celebration after Open Championship win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler’s dominance on the golf course continued on Sunday, as he cruised to a victory at The Open Championship, marking his second major win this year.

Just as he did at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow earlier this golf season, he celebrated with his wife, Meredith, and their son, Bennett after the win at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Scheffler got a huge cheer from the crowd as the famous Claret Jug was passed over to him, but it was his son who got the crowd going after making some moves to celebrate with his father.

Cameras caught the moment Bennett was trying to make his way to the 18th green at Royal Portrush to join his dad in celebration. However, the 1-year-old had some trouble getting there.

As he tried to run up the hill, Bennett took a little tumble and decided to remain on all fours as the crowd sighed in unison. Scheffler made his way over with the Claret Jug in hand and picked up his son, with the crowd cheering once more.

It was yet another proud father-son moment for the Scheffler family – moments that are becoming all too common in one of the hardest sports on the planet.

Dominant is putting it lightly for how Scheffler has been playing this year, and that was on display for four rounds overseas at The Open. He posted a final-round 68 to cap an incredible weekend and add to his major resume.

Scheffler only needs a U.S. Open victory to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler has also tallied four wins on the PGA Tour this season, including the Byron Nelson in May which predated the PGA Championship victory. He also held off a surging Ben Griffin at The Memorial to add another trophy to his case.

And in his 15 events played on the PGA Tour this season, Scheffler has finished top-25 in each of them, while earning a top-10 mark in 12 as well. He has an official money mark of $16.1 million while being well ahead in FedEx Cup Standings (4,056 points) with Rory McIlroy behind him in second place (3,219).

Simply put, the world number one golfer just doesn’t seem to be slowing down, collecting yet another major and doing what any father would want in those happiest of moments.

Scheffler can’t stop making lifelong memories with his family.

