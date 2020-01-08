Fitness guru Santia Deck makes history signing multimillion-dollar deal with football team

Santia Deck, a fitness guru and track athlete, became the first woman to sign a multimillion-dollar football contract when the newly founded Women’s Football League Association made her the face of the organization.

Deck will play for the LA Fames in what is described as an elite women’s full-tackle football league. The league is set to rival the U.S. Women’s Football League, the Women’s Football Alliance and the Women’s National Football Conference.

“I have had many ups and downs in the sports world, but to know that I’m now the highest-paid female football player to date only confirms God always has a plan,” Deck said in a statement.

Deck has amassed more than 396,000 followers on Instagram and is known as the “Queen of Abs.” Deck is the brand representative for HIGHandTIGHT training footballs used by several NFL teams.

The exact contract figure has yet to be disclosed.

The league boasts two conferences with 32 teams representing cities from across the U.S.

The teams include the New Orleans Melody, Nashville Honey Bees, Atlanta Amazons, Miami Jewels, Charlotte Cruise, Washington Widows, New York Stars, Boston Gypsies, Chicago Breeze, Detroit Freeze, Philadelphia Assassins, Milwaukee Queens, Baltimore Belles, Pittsburgh Vixens, Cleveland Captains, Birmingham Bombshells, Seattle Reign, San Francisco Cranes, San Diego Waves, Las Vegas Devils, Phoenix Burns, Minnesota Shield Maidens, OKC Lightning, Salt Lake Lillys, Denver Pumas, Dallas Diamondbacks, Houston Shooters, Arkansas Mockingbirds, Portland Pirates, Kansas City Red Feathers, Albuquerque Angels and the Fames.

Rapper Ja Rule is the owner of the Stars.

The league is set to play in 2021.