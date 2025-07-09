Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders dismisses health questions at Big 12 media day: 'I’m here to talk about my team'

Deion Sanders signed a $54M extension as he prepares to select new QB after Shedeur's departure to NFL

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders wants to focus on his next season with his team — not his health issues.

Unfortunately for him, it was a big question heading into Big 12 media day on Wednesday, as Sanders missed part of the spring and early summer with the Buffaloes due to an unspecified health issue. 

Sanders didn’t divulge what he was dealing with, but he said he is "already back" to normal and will return to Boulder soon to prepare for the new year. 

Deion Sanders smiles

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. (Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images)

"I’m here today," he said, per ESPN. "I'm handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."

Sanders has dealt with blood clots in his legs in the past. He also had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021, which has been well documented while he was coaching at Jackson State. He had to miss three games while being hospitalized at the time. 

But Sanders, alongside former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin and more, was ready to answer all things Colorado on Wednesday, imploring he is all good. 

"I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team," he said. 

"I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

Deion Sanders shakes Willie Fritz's hand

Houston head coach Willie Fritz shakes the hand of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders on stage while Arizona head coach Brent Brennan looks on during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

Sanders agreed to a five-year extension worth $54 million to remain head coach of the Buffaloes. 

With his son Shedeur Sanders preparing for his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, "Coach Prime" will be focused on choosing the right man to be his successor under center. 

Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, will be going up against Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis for the starting role at quarterback. They were both present at Big 12 media day, with Salter saying it’s been "less contact" with Sanders, but health is a priority for coaches as much as players. 

Deion Sanders smiles at microphone

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

"We want him to take his time and come back when he’s ready to so he can coach us fully healthy," Salter said, per ESPN. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.