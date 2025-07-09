Sanders dismisses health questions at Big 12 media day: 'I’m here to talk about my team'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders wants to focus on his next season with his team — not his health issues.

Unfortunately for him, it was a big question heading into Big 12 media day on Wednesday, as Sanders missed part of the spring and early summer with the Buffaloes due to an unspecified health issue.

Sanders didn’t divulge what he was dealing with, but he said he is "already back" to normal and will return to Boulder soon to prepare for the new year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m here today," he said, per ESPN. "I'm handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."

Sanders has dealt with blood clots in his legs in the past. He also had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021, which has been well documented while he was coaching at Jackson State. He had to miss three games while being hospitalized at the time.

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS ASSURES FANS HE'S OK AMID HEALTH CONCERNS

But Sanders, alongside former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin and more, was ready to answer all things Colorado on Wednesday, imploring he is all good.

"I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team," he said.

"I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

Sanders agreed to a five-year extension worth $54 million to remain head coach of the Buffaloes.

With his son Shedeur Sanders preparing for his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, "Coach Prime" will be focused on choosing the right man to be his successor under center.

Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, will be going up against Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis for the starting role at quarterback. They were both present at Big 12 media day, with Salter saying it’s been "less contact" with Sanders, but health is a priority for coaches as much as players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want him to take his time and come back when he’s ready to so he can coach us fully healthy," Salter said, per ESPN.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.