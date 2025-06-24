Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints veteran Cameron Jordan laments NFL taunting rule: 'Let us celebrate'

The NFL cracked down on taunting after seeing a rise during the 2021 season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan wants to bring back a little fun to the game of football. 

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend, the eight-time Pro Bowler gave an honest answer when asked what he believed was the "dumbest rule" in the league today. 

Cam Jordan excited on field

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan does the "Who Dat?" chant before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. (Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)

"For the fans, I think it's excessive celebration," an animated Jordan responded. 

"Like, boy if you don’t let them celebrate. They scored a touchdown, they dragged three defenders on their back – Let them… I get a sack on a quarterback, give me five seconds. In fact, put the spotlight on me."

The NFL rule book lists taunting and excessive celebrations as unsportsmanlike conduct. 

Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. taunts Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a play during Super Bowl LV, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. taunts Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a play during Super Bowl LV, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The 2021 season saw the most taunting flags in at least two decades with a total of 61, which prompted the league to crack down on players in the subsequent seasons. ESPN reported in 2022, that of the 61 flags, only five met the league’s standard. 

According to NFLpenalties.com, the 2022 season saw a dramatic decrease, with 21 taunting flags. In 2023, that number dropped to 17 and last season it was up to 20. 

But for the Saints veteran, players should be allowed to participate in a little harmless taunting and celebrating. 

Cam Jordan looks on field

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ( Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

"Let us celebrate," Jordan continued. "It’s OK to taunt. Bring back taunting. Let me talk my s---."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.