Saints veteran Cameron Jordan laments NFL taunting rule: 'Let us celebrate'

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan wants to bring back a little fun to the game of football.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend, the eight-time Pro Bowler gave an honest answer when asked what he believed was the "dumbest rule" in the league today.

"For the fans, I think it's excessive celebration," an animated Jordan responded.

"Like, boy if you don’t let them celebrate. They scored a touchdown, they dragged three defenders on their back – Let them… I get a sack on a quarterback, give me five seconds. In fact, put the spotlight on me."

The NFL rule book lists taunting and excessive celebrations as unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 2021 season saw the most taunting flags in at least two decades with a total of 61, which prompted the league to crack down on players in the subsequent seasons. ESPN reported in 2022, that of the 61 flags, only five met the league’s standard.

According to NFLpenalties.com, the 2022 season saw a dramatic decrease, with 21 taunting flags. In 2023, that number dropped to 17 and last season it was up to 20.

But for the Saints veteran, players should be allowed to participate in a little harmless taunting and celebrating.

"Let us celebrate," Jordan continued. "It’s OK to taunt. Bring back taunting. Let me talk my s---."