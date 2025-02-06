Saints legend Drew Brees among many praising increased safety measures at Super Bowl LIX

The city of New Orleans started off 2025 in a tragic way, as a terror attack on its famous Bourbon Street killed 14 people and injured 57 others.

While the city, and the country for that matter, mourned together, it was only natural that many looked ahead to this week, Super Bowl LIX week, in the Big Easy.

How safe would the thousands be in this city just one month after the horrific attack?

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Several former and current NFL stars spoke with Fox News Digital about how safe they feel being in New Orleans at the moment, and Drew Brees, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Saints, explained what has been clear since this week began.

"You notice the law enforcement presence everywhere you go," Brees said. "Every street that I’ve driven down, you feel the presence. I hope everybody feels safe. This is meant to be a celebration, it’s meant to be everybody coming together having a good time. Looking out for one another, but having a great time.

"I think that New Orleans, the NFL and everyone involved has done a phenomenal job. The state of Louisiana, Governor [Jeff] Landry, everyone’s done a phenomenal job to make sure everyone feels safe, relaxed and having a good time."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Brees' Saints teammate Mark Ingram II reiterated his feeling of safety in the city he always loves coming back to, especially when football is involved.

Ingram spoke to the resilience of the people within this great city, and he firmly believes that no other place in the country could be safer right now.

"There’s no better place to be as far as safety right now than New Orleans," he said. "There’s military out here with ARs like every block. Police, undercovers. I know what happened was tragic, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by that. Everyone was affected by it. But right now, the city has responded, and the NFL has responded. Walking around the city, there’s no safer place to be right now in America than right here in New Orleans.

"New Orleans is a resilient city. The people are resilient and strong, so kind and it’s always a blessing to come back to New Orleans, to a city that’s so important to me. It’s been a huge part of my life."

Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs added: "With everything that went on in this city, and in this world lately, I think that it’s an extreme importance to be able to feel safe and protected. The people out there on a day-by-day basis giving themselves and putting their bodies and lives on the line, they have the most gratitude and respect from me. I love what they’re doing."

"When I got in last night, there’s a couple road blocks, the front of the hotel was blocked. It was like this was the most secure I’ve ever felt," free agent receiver Braxton Berrios mentioned. "National Guard, military, police across all bases they have covered. Tremendous job by them, and we really appreciate it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday the Department of Homeland Security has "no credible threats" on Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

New Orleans is expecting upwards of 125,000 visitors to converge on its city limits, where parties, concerts and other events will be happening throughout the week leading up to the game.

"We’re going above and beyond what we’ve seen in the past when we’ve hosted previously," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a news conference. "We know we’re safer than we’ve ever been before."

Safety will be at the forefront, with state, federal and local law enforcement officers with boots on the ground during the Super Bowl, Lanier said, though details about protocol were not disclosed.

Agencies including the FBI and Secret Service will be around the stadium and downtown New Orleans, according to DeLaune. They will include rooftop snipers, BearCat armored SWAT vehicles and more.

There will also be federal air marshals, who are armed, stationed around the city’s public transportation hubs scanning for suspicious people and activity, while also guarding against drones. There is a ban on drones around the Superdome and downtown New Orleans throughout the week and flight restrictions up to 18,000 feet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the stops have been pulled out in terms of safety in the Big Easy, and it shows, no matter where you go.

President Donald Trump is also expected to be in New Orleans for the game on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.