New Orleans Saints
Saints' Foster Moreau practices for first time since cancer diagnosis

Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A cancer diagnosis wasn't going to get in Foster Moreau's way.

Despite what he called a "life sentence," the tight end attended a voluntary workout with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, now that he's currently out of treatment.

Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March after a regular checkup. He decided to take some time away from football, but he vowed to not let the diagnoses define him.

Foster Moreau warming up

Tight end Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I tend to play the percentages, and I’ve beaten a lot of odds in my life," he said back in March. "If I can beat those odds, I would’ve loved to. But I’ve also kicked a lot of a--. If I couldn’t beat the odds then I just have to deal with it. It was hard and it was scary. Every day passes, and it seems to ease up on my mind a little bit. By the time that first chemotherapy session starts, it will be like Sunday morning waking up and getting ready to kick someone’s a--."

Well, he's off to a hot start, and he says he's "full steam ahead."

"I'll continue to fight this as long as I need to," Moreau said after practice, via ESPN. "As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will."

Foster Moreau walks off the field after a Raiders game

Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Moreau noted that he needs to clear more "mental [hurdles] than anything."

Foster Moreau runs with the ball

Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old tight end signed a three-year deal worth $12 million. He spent his first four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, so he is reunited with Derek Carr.