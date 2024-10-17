Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Justin Fields acknowledges on-field performance hasn't solidified him spot as QB1

Fields was thrust into the starting role after Russell Wilson's injury and has led the team to 4 wins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Would it be fair for Steelers to bench Justin Fields and start Russell Wilson? | The Facility Video

Would it be fair for Steelers to bench Justin Fields and start Russell Wilson? | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel discuss whether it would be fair for the Pittsburgh Steelers to bench Justin Fields and start Russell Wilson despite a 4-2 start.

When it comes to rumors about which quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers will start in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Justin Fields said the onus was on him to put doubts about him to rest.

And he acknowledged Thursday he hasn't done that.

Russell Wilson took first-team reps at practice this week, and it has forced head coach Mike Tomlin to make a decision at QB1. Does he ride with Fields, who has led the team to a 4-2 start behind one of the best defenses in the league? 

Or does he start Wilson, who was brought in to be the starting quarterback in the first place?

Justin Fields runs off the field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields smiles as he jogs off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas Oct. 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

"I don't think I played good enough if I'm being real with you," Fields told reporters. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don't think there would be any sort of ‘who should be playing, who should not?'"

Tomlin opened the door for Wilson to return. He noted that while Fields and the Steelers have both been "really good at times" through six weeks, it was "not to be confused with great."

Justin Fields and his team celebrate

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Oct. 13, 2024. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

Fields was traded to the Steelers from the Chicago Bears with the Bears set to make Caleb Williams their starter in his rookie season. Fields has thrown for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 160 attempts this season.

"I'm just going to do my job," he said when asked about a potential demotion, "whether that’s playing, it's helping the guys out on the sideline, telling them what I see (or) helping Russ out if he's out there."

Russell Wilson throws

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Oct. 13, 2024. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

The Steelers welcome the Jets to town Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

