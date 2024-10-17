Steelers' Justin Fields acknowledges on-field performance hasn't solidified him spot as QB1

When it comes to rumors about which quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers will start in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Justin Fields said the onus was on him to put doubts about him to rest.

And he acknowledged Thursday he hasn't done that.

Russell Wilson took first-team reps at practice this week, and it has forced head coach Mike Tomlin to make a decision at QB1. Does he ride with Fields, who has led the team to a 4-2 start behind one of the best defenses in the league?

Or does he start Wilson, who was brought in to be the starting quarterback in the first place?

"I don't think I played good enough if I'm being real with you," Fields told reporters. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don't think there would be any sort of ‘who should be playing, who should not?'"

Tomlin opened the door for Wilson to return. He noted that while Fields and the Steelers have both been "really good at times" through six weeks, it was "not to be confused with great."

Fields was traded to the Steelers from the Chicago Bears with the Bears set to make Caleb Williams their starter in his rookie season. Fields has thrown for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 160 attempts this season.

"I'm just going to do my job," he said when asked about a potential demotion, "whether that’s playing, it's helping the guys out on the sideline, telling them what I see (or) helping Russ out if he's out there."

The Steelers welcome the Jets to town Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.