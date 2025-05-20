Sage Steele calls former ESPN colleague 'classless' over remarks about Robert Griffin III's wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's not a secret that former ESPN colleagues Ryan Clark and Sage Steele aren't the best of friends, but Steele made perhaps her most damning comment about the ex-NFL player to date Tuesday.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Clark suggested former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is "not having conversations at home about what Black women have to endure in this country" considering his wife is White.

Clark made the comment while calling out Griffin for boarding "the hate train" after Angel Reese's scuffle with Caitlin Clark over the weekend. Ryan Clark also mentioned Dave Portnoy and former ESPN staffer Keith Olbermann as talking heads who make Reese out to be a "villain" and Clark "heroic."

Steele caught wind of Clark's comments.

"Another classless, divisive, gross, unnecessary comment from Ryan Clark. But…it’s par for the course. We should expect nothing less. Shameful," Steele posted on X.

Griffin later said Ryan Clark's comments showed "how low of a person he is."

Steele and Ryan Clark have had a beef in the past. Clark has said he had "no issue" with Steele being a conservative, but one of Steele's previous comments about former president Barack Obama "offended" him. As a result, he asked for another host for an ESPN segment. Steele is suing ESPN, and one of her allegations is that Clark refused to work with her because of her political views.

Steele once said it was "fascinating" that Obama labeled himself as "Black" "considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him."

"Because what I know is this … chemistry is a large part of TV. It’s a large part of our ability to be able to entertain. And I didn’t want my discomfort with what she said to show on screen," Ryan Clark said.

Ryan Clark said it was a one-time thing with Steele, and they were able to "work … in a very cordial way" until she left ESPN. He added they no longer speak, "but I obviously wish her all the best in all her endeavors."

Caitlin Clark was assessed a flagrant foul on the play mentioned, and, during an in-game interview, she said it was a "good take foul," a notion Reese later agreed with.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever routed Reese's Chicago Sky, 93-58.

