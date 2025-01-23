ESPN analyst reveals how ex-colleague's Obama comments became point of contention

Sage Steele, in a lawsuit against her former employer, ESPN, accused analyst Ryan Clark of refusing to work with her due to opposing political views.

Clark admitted recently on "The Michele Tafoya Show" that part of the accusation wasn't false, but he felt the need to clear the air.

Tafoya asked Clark about the lawsuit, which alleged Clark refused to work with Steele after she made controversial comments on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler's podcast in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the podcast, Steele reflected on an appearance on "The View," in which she said Barbara Walters "ripped me" for saying it was "important" to label herself as biracial.

Steele said Walters then brought up that former President Barack Obama, who is biracial, chose "Black" when filling out paperwork for a census.

"I'm like, well, congratulations to the president. That's his thing. I think that's fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him. But hey, you do you. I'm going to do me," Steele said on Cutler's podcast.

Clark said he disagreed with Steele on many political topics, including her vaccination stance and Colin Kaepernick's protests, but he had "no issue" with her being a conservative.

"Sage Steele being a conservative was, like, the worst-kept secret at ESPN," the former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back quipped.

However, her comments on Obama were the "only" thing that "offended" him and prompted him to speak with a producer at ESPN about hosting a segment together.

3 PEOPLE CHARGED WITH SELLING FORGED JASON KELCE MEMORABILIA

"As a Black man who understands that no matter what President Obama decides to check off as his race, he’s going to be seen as an entire country as a Black man. He’s going to be viewed if policemen say, ‘The suspect is a Black, tall, slender, light-skinned man,’ President Obama would fit that description," Clark said.

"He’s also a man that was married to a Black woman. He was also a man that was raising two young Black daughters. And I felt that was disrespectful to say, ‘Why would someone with that blood running through their veins want to represent that culture?'"

Clark admitted he told a producer he wanted another host, Matt Barrie, to "conduct my segment."

"Because what I know is this … chemistry is a large part of TV. It’s a large part of our ability to be able to entertain. And I didn’t want my discomfort with what she said to show on screen," Clark said.

Clark said it was a one-time thing with Steele, and they were able to "work … in a very cordial way" until she left ESPN. He added they no longer speak, "but I obviously wish her all the best in all her endeavors."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She now has found a place where, entertainment-wise, she feels like she fits, she feels like she has a voice and she has a passion. And I feel like we all should be entitled to that, whether you agree or disagree."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.