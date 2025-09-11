Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Sage Steele calls on pro sports leagues to honor Charlie Kirk like they did George Floyd

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Manhunt intensifies for Charlie Kirk's assassin as FBI resources flood in to Utah Video

Manhunt intensifies for Charlie Kirk's assassin as FBI resources flood in to Utah

Retired FBI agent Jason Pack joins ‘Fox & Friends First’ to detail the multi-agency manhunt and forensic probe into Charlie Kirk’s death, as federal, state and local teams review evidence and surveillance to track down the suspect.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many in the sports world were shaken up at the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Numerous figures, including Jake Paul, Julian Edelman, Jaxson Dart, and more all offered their prayers and condolences to Kirk, who was killed at age 31.

However, former ESPN analyst Sage Steele called out leagues and teams for staying silent, unlike what they did when George Floyd was killed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Sage Steele and Charlie Kirk

Trustee Sage Steele listens during the Indiana University Board of Trustees meeting in the Henke Hall of Champions at Memorial Stadium on the Indiana University Bloomington campus on June 12, 2025, while Charlie Kirk speaks on stage at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 22, 2024. (IMAGN/Getty Images)

"Dear pro sports leagues: Looking forward to seeing you release statements & send condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family after he was murdered for his political beliefs. You know — kinda like you did when career criminal George Floyd died, Steele posted on social media.

She tagged the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB and NHL in her post. Fox News Digital reached out to the leagues for comment.

Steele praised the New York Yankees for holding a moment of silence for the activist.

Local Minnesota teams also offered condolences when two Democrat lawmakers were killed earlier this year.

Other sports figures who weighed in after Kirk was initially shot included NFL legend Brett Favre, former Pittsburgh Steelers stars Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell, former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, Yankees World Series champion Mark Teixeira, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, boxer Ryan Garcia, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, former MLB pitcher John Rocker, sports broadcaster Michelle Tafoya and Sports Illustrated journalist Albert Breer. 

charlie kirk speaks at donald trump, jd vance campaign rally

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona  (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

SPORTS WORLD REACTS TO CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING DEATH: 'PRAYERS FOR HIS FAMILY'

President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death at 4:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote. 

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent.

Charlie Kirk surrounded by a large audience, tosses hats to the crowd shortly before his assassination in Utah

Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.  (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk had been scheduled to appear at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his "American Comeback Tour," with another stop at Utah State University later this month. 

Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue