Sage Steele calls on pro sports leagues to honor Charlie Kirk like they did George Floyd

Many in the sports world were shaken up at the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Numerous figures, including Jake Paul, Julian Edelman, Jaxson Dart, and more all offered their prayers and condolences to Kirk, who was killed at age 31.

However, former ESPN analyst Sage Steele called out leagues and teams for staying silent, unlike what they did when George Floyd was killed.

"Dear pro sports leagues: Looking forward to seeing you release statements & send condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family after he was murdered for his political beliefs. You know — kinda like you did when career criminal George Floyd died, Steele posted on social media.

She tagged the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB and NHL in her post. Fox News Digital reached out to the leagues for comment.

Steele praised the New York Yankees for holding a moment of silence for the activist.

Local Minnesota teams also offered condolences when two Democrat lawmakers were killed earlier this year.

Other sports figures who weighed in after Kirk was initially shot included NFL legend Brett Favre, former Pittsburgh Steelers stars Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell, former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, Yankees World Series champion Mark Teixeira, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, boxer Ryan Garcia , Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, former MLB pitcher John Rocker, sports broadcaster Michelle Tafoya and Sports Illustrated journalist Albert Breer.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death at 4:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote.

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent.

Kirk had been scheduled to appear at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his "American Comeback Tour," with another stop at Utah State University later this month.

Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.