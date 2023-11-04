Rutgers runs brilliant fourth-down play to perfection: ‘I thought it was a fumble!’

When a team is facing an opponent with higher-quality talent, they have to pull out all the stops.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has his Scarlet Knights playing with no fear against No. 1 Ohio State in Week 10.

Early in the second quarter, with Rutgers facing a fourth-and-1 near midfield, Schiano elected to send his offense onto the field.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt faked a quarterback sneak as he placed the ball between his legs and handed it to running back Kyle Monangai.

The CBS broadcasters were so fooled that they thought Wimsatt had fumbled the football before Monangai rumbled down the field for 45 yards.

"Are you kidding me!? Wimsatt put the ball between his legs. I thought it was a fumble!" the CBS broadcaster said.

The Scarlet Knights would settle for a field goal on the drive. Rutgers entered halftime with a 9-7 lead over Ohio State.

The Buckeyes were named the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, with Georgia, Michigan and Florida State rounding out the top four.

The committee clearly took strength of schedule into consideration for the first ranking of the year, and Ohio State’s two wins over top-10 opponents were more impressive than Georgia’s less-than-impressive schedule and lone win over an AP Top 25 opponent in No. 20 Kentucky.

"They had the big win at Notre Dame, the win over Penn State, top-five defense," CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan said, according to Sporting News. "They have difference makers on offense across the board. Marvin Harrison is elite. We came to the conclusion that they are No. 1."

Rutgers is off to an impressive 6-2 start to the season in Schiano’s second stint at the school.

The Rutgers defense held Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to a season-low 80 passing yards in the first half.