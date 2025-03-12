Russell Wilson expected to meet with 2 quarterback-needy teams as NFL free agency continues: reports

Russell Wilson will be back on the prowl for his next NFL team like he was in 2024, as he’s reportedly set to meet with two quarterback-needy franchises.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, owners of the No. 2 and 3 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft respectively, will bring in the 36-year-old veteran signal caller for a meeting to see if he may be the right fit next season.

According to multiple reports, the Browns will have the first meeting on Thursday, followed by the Giants on Friday.

Wilson is coming off a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also need a quarterback this offseason. With the new league year officially starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m., Wilson is officially a free agent, though he’s been allowed to speak to teams during the legal free agent tampering period that began Monday.

Some free agent quarterbacks signed already, as Sam Darnold joined the Seattle Seahawks and Wilson’s teammate with Pittsburgh last season, Justin Fields, is now the expected starter with the New York Jets.

Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are the two most intriguing free agent quarterbacks still on the market, and they both carry Super Bowl-winning pedigree overall their respective careers.

Last year, Wilson had a late start to the season due to an injury, which led Fields to start the first six games of the season. Once Wilson’s calf was 100% healthy, he came in and ultimately did his job to help the Steelers reach the playoffs as a wild card team.

He threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns in 11 games, going 6-5 over those contests.

With Cleveland, Wilson will be visiting a franchise that didn’t want to be in this situation, searching for a quarterback, as the Deshaun Watson trade-and-extension has not worked out.

Watson struggled mightily before suffering an Achilles injury last season, and the Browns ultimately finished 3-14. Watson re-injured his Achilles during the rehab process, so his availability in 2025 is in limbo.

Meanwhile, the Giants owned the same record after their own quarterback extension didn’t work out. Daniel Jones was released midway through the second season of his four-year, $160 million extension, and the combo of Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock did all they could to finish out the year.

Unlike Cleveland, though, New York has been linked to Rodgers, and a signing of Wilson could depend on what the four-time MVP quarterback decides. The Steelers are also expected to be in Rodgers’ market.

Wilson will be entering his 14th season in the NFL, and while he’s over the hill in terms playing years remaining, he is a reliable veteran option for any team looking to upgrade at the position.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.