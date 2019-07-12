Rush Limbaugh: Here's the real story of Dems' behavior and it's not AOC and Pelosi

Radio host Rush Limbaugh was a special guest on "Fox & Friends" Friday, giving his take on the feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez has recently been clashing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and has suggested that Pelosi has been singling out her and three fellow freshman congresswomen because of race.

Limbaugh said younger, more progressive Democrats speaking out is "nothing new" but it was "humorous" to see Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., make a racial allegation against Pelosi.

"You don't normally see Democrats make that allegation about each other," he said.

He said division within the Democratic Party is not the important news story, and that the "real story" is something larger about the party as they pick a candidate to challenge President Trump in 2020.

"It's their utter failure to get rid of Donald Trump. Their frustration is immeasurable and this is what's driving everything they are doing," he argued, saying Democrats thought they would "get rid of" Trump before his inauguration and then through the Russia investigation.

He said Democrats are used to targeting a Republican and taking them out in "two weeks, six months, however long they want to spend at it."

He continued, "They are beyond their ability to deal with it. ... They can't damage Trump and it's driving them crazy. They're more irrational than ever."

He said the Pelosi-AOC squabble is "amusing" but they will be on the same page on the big issues when the 2020 race heats up against Trump.

"I'd be glad to be wrong on this but I don't think I am."