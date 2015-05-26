RSL's Schuler to miss 4-6 weeks

Sandy, UT (SportsNetwork.com) - Real Salt Lake defender Chris Schuler will miss 4-to-6 weeks of action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn medial meniscus in his right knee, the club announced on Tuesday.

Schuler picked up the injury in warm-ups prior to RSL's 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last Saturday -- the team's first defeat of the campaign.

"I'm pleased to say that Chris' surgery went very well today," said RSL team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Cooper, who performed Monday's surgery, in a statement. "He and I have worked through injuries over the years. He's tough, and I think he'll fight through this and do very well and be playing fairly soon."

Schuler, 27, has appeared in 79 MLS matches for RSL; last season, he started a career-high 25 matches. 22-year-old Guatemalan Elias Vasquez started in place of Schuler on Saturday.