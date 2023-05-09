Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Royals
Published

Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough suffers head fractures after being hit with 106-mph line drive

Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough suffered several head fractures after being hit in the face with a 106-mph line drive during Sunday’s game against the Athletics, the team announced Monday. 

The Royals placed Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list after he sustained "multiple non-displaced fractures" after taking one to the right side of his face off the bat of Oakland first baseman Ryan Noda. 

Ryan Yarbrough falls

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough falls to the ground after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a game Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"We appreciate all the support for Ryan Yarbrough and the patience from fans and the media," the Royals said in a statement posted to Twitter. 

"We're happy to share that Ryan is stable and improving and never lost consciousness. He sustained multiple non-displaced fractures, and we do not believe he will need surgery." 

​​Royals manager Matt Quatraro described the injury as three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye.

Ryan Yarbrough helped up

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff and Royals manager Matt Quatraro, top, after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a game Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"He's stable, improving," he said before Monday's game. "He never lost consciousness. He's very aware of what's going on around him. We don't think at this time it will require surgery. He's getting further testing, and we'll have a better idea (of his prognosis) in the next 24 hours."

Quatraro couldn’t say how much time Yarbrough would miss but said the team would have a better idea in the coming days. 

Ryan Yarbrough pitches

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"If you think about broken bones that don't require surgery, they heal within four to six weeks. But that's just for those bones. He has to have activity and those types of things." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

